Chelsea FC are ready to launch a £90m offer for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku after conceding defeat in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund centre-forward Erling Haaland, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Chelsea FC are eager to sign a proven striker in the 2021 summer transfer window ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge of the west London side.

The same article states that the Blues were hoping to secure the signing of Haaland but Manchester City look to be in pole position in the race to sign the Norway international.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are ready to call upon Lukaku’s experience in the Premier League and launch an offer to bring the Belgium international back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The report reveals that the south west London side are ready spend £90m on the Belgian forward as the Blues look to sign a proven goal-scored for Tuchel’s side.

The Sun goes on to claim that the Chelsea FC manager isn’t convinced by either Timo Werner nor Tammy Abraham.

Lukkau has scored 21 goals and has made nine assists in 32 games in Serie A this season to help fire Antonio Conte’s men to the top of the Italian top flight.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip