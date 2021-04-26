Chelsea FC determined to sign Romelu Lukaku or Erling Haaland this summer – report

Chelsea FC are interested in signing Erling Haaland or Romelu Lukaku in the summer transfer window, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 26 April 2021, 07:30 UK
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Screengrab)

Chelsea FC are determined to sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku or Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel has prioritised signing a new striker in the summer to bolster his attacking options ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that the Blues believe that landing a new number nine is essential ahead of Tuchel’s first full season in charge of the west London side.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC will face a battle to sign either Haaland, 20, or Lukaku, 27, in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Blues face stiff competition for Haaland’s signature from Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Sun highlight that Borussia Dortmund don’t want to sell Haaland so Chelsea FC would have to conjure a lavish transfer fee to even get the German club to consider selling the 20-year-old.

The report goes on to add that Lukaku is wanted by Chelsea FC’s rivals Manchester City as a replacement for Sergio Aguero this summer.

However, the media outlet reveal that the Belgium international isn’t planning to return to the Premier League following stints at Chelsea FC, Everton and Manchester United.

Werner scored Chelsea FC’s first-half winner in a 1-0 victory over top-four rivals West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.

