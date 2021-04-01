Chelsea FC and Manchester City are weighing up an offer for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku if the Premier League duo miss out on Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to a report in England.

Eurosport is reporting that Chelsea FC and Manchester City are hoping to land Haaland in the 2021 summer transfer window to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next Premier League campaign.

The same article states that the Premier League duo are looking at alternative options should Chelsea FC and Manchester City miss out on the Norway international this summer.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC want to sign a new number nine to help transform Thomas Tuchel’s side into Premier League title challengers next term.

The report goes on to add that Manchester City are looking to sign a replacement for Argentina international Sergio Aguero ahead of the veteran striker’s departure.

Eurosport go on to add that Manchester City have looked at the possibility of signing Lukaku in the past but a move failed to materialise for the Belgium international.

Lukaku has scored 25 goals in 34 games in Serie A this season to help Inter challenge for the top-flight title.

Inter signed Lukaku from Manchester United in 2019 after the Belgian striker netted 42 times in 96 games in all competitions for the 20-time English champions.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip