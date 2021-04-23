Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he can understand why Tammy Abraham is feeling “worried” and “angry” about his lack of playing time at Chelsea FC.

The England international has endured a frustrating 2020-21 Premier League season under Tuchel and his predecessor Frank Lampard despite his prolific performances in the previous campaign.

Abraham, 23, has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot throughout the current campaign after Chelsea FC signed Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech last summer.

The England striker’s opportunities have been even more limited since Tuchel replaced Lampard at the west London club back in January.

Abraham hasn’t made a first-team appearance for Chelsea FC since their 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on 20 February.

The Blues manager didn’t use Abraham in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final last weekend, while the former Swansea man didn’t feature in their Champions League quarter-final win over FC Porto.

But Tuchel admitted that he can understand why Abraham is feeling frustrated with his current situation at Stamford Bridge.

“Everybody is concerned when they’re not in the squad but it’s never an easy decision for me to take,” Tuchel is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“I have a lot of sympathy for him and I can understand that he is worried and sad and maybe angry with me when I make these decisions.

“Sometimes we spend almost an hour talking after the last training which decisions to take and which players we have to leave at home because it’s thin margins which decide.

“Tammy has had this decision now a few times against him which is never personal but this is life at Chelsea sometimes as a player.

“I hope that he does not get lost in too many thoughts because he knows not to be too concerned about his situation.

“Everything he can do is stay focused and stay with belief because the situation for a striker can change in minutes.

“We have an important training coming up and my decisions are not made yet.”

Abraham has scored six goals and has made one assist in 12 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea FC will make the short trip to West Ham in their next Premier League game at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

