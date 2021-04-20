Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Brighton

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to cruise to a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in their Premier League clash on Tuesday night.

The south west London side are looking to continue their bid to finish in the top four this season as they aim to qualify for next season’s Champions League under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues have won three of their last five games in the Premier League and are currently in fifth place in the top-flight table, just a point behind fourth-placed West Ham United and with a game in hand over their London rivals.

Chelsea FC head into Tuesday night’s game at Stamford Bridge on the back of their impressive 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley at the weekend, as the Blues set up a final clash with Leicester City next month.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is expecting to see the south west London side claim a comfortable victory over the Seagulls at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Fresh from their fantastic FA Cup win against Manchester City, Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

“A win will take the Blues into the top four, so with plenty to play for, there is no doubt Thomas Tuchel will see this as a crucial three points.

“Brighton are pretty much safe. They’ve earned plenty of plaudits this campaign, and if they can get their recruitment right over the summer, the Seagulls could potentially do a lot better next season.

“With so much on the line, I can’t see Chelsea taking their foot off the gas. So, with the wind in their sails after Saturday’s huge win, I can only see this one going one way.

“It’s 2-0 to the Blues for me.”

Chelsea FC will take on top-four rivals West Ham United this weekend, before turning their attentions towards their crunch Champions League semi-final showdown against Real Madrid next week.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip