Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v FC Porto

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 1-0 win against FC Porto in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

The Blues are in a strong position in the tie after Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against FC Porto in the first leg last week.

Goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell put Chelsea FC in control of the last-eight tie ahead of the return fixture this week.

Chelsea FC were 4-1 winners against Crystal Palace on Saturday evening to build momentum ahead of the visit of FC Porto.

Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Kurt Zouma got on the score-sheet to help Thomas Tuchel’s men return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 1-0 victory over FC Porto to progress to the Champions League semi-finals.

“Chelsea earned themselves a nice cushion with a 2-0 win away in Porto last week,” Owen told BetVictor. “If you’re going to have a serious go in Europe, you must be solid at the back.

“The Blues certainly have been that, with the exception of their recent defeat to West Brom, since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival.

“I’m expecting another solid performance from the home side. There will come a point where Porto have to go for it, and when that happens, I think Chelsea can nick one at the other end.”

FC Porto haven’t won a Champions League quarter-final tie since Jose Mourinho led the Portuguese club to the European Cup in 2004.

Chelsea FC have won six of their last nine games against FC Porto, including a 2-0 victory in their most recent meeting at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have won 11 of their 14 games against Portuguese clubs in Uefa competitions.

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip