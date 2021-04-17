Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City in FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester City will secure a 2-0 win against Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Saturday evening.

The Citizens will be looking to build upon a brilliant result in the Champions League on Wednesday night following Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their quarter-final.

Pep Guardiola’s side secured their spot in the Champions League semi-finals thanks to a 4-2 aggregate win against the Bundesliga outfit.

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Leeds United in the Premier League last weekend to lose their second top-flight game in five outings.

Chelsea FC joined Manchester City in the Champions League last four despite losing 1-0 to FC Porto in the second leg of their quarter-final at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have lost two of their last three games in all competitions ahead of their FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-0 victory over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday evening.

“Both of these teams are in the Champions League semi-finals, and they will be hoping they meet again in the final of that competition, in Istanbul on 29 May,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will treat this tie exactly the same as he would if they were meeting in Europe – first and foremost he will make sure his side are not open, and then he will try to hit City on the break.

“I can’t see Tuchel just going for it on Saturday, put it that way. It is not in his DNA.

“But I don’t think his game plan will work. City are going to have so much of the ball that they will create chances.

“If Pep Guardiola’s side score the first goal then that could be curtains for Chelsea. I wouldn’t say the same applies if Chelsea score first though.

“City had to work hard to get past Everton in the sixth round, but they found a way through in the end. This will be a similar story.”

Manchester City were 3-1 winners against Chelsea FC in their only Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge back in January.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne secured three points for Guardiola’s men.

Manchester City have won four of their past seven games against Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip