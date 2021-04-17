Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City

Michael Owen is predicting that Manchester City will edge to a 1-0 victory over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League leaders will look to reach the FA Cup final this season after Manchester City lost to Arsenal in the semi-finals last term.

Manchester City were 2-1 winners against Borussia Dortmund in Germany on Wednesday night to secure their place in the Champions League last four.

Pep Guardiola’s side have lost two of their last six Premier League games following defeats by Manchester United and Leeds United.

However, the Citizens still have a resounding 11-point lead at the top of the table with eight games left to play.

Chelsea FC will take on Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals despite Thomas Tuchel’s side losing 1-0 to FC Porto in the second leg of their quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have lost two of their last three games in all competition as Tuchel hits his first road bump in charge of the west London side.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to edge to a 1-0 victory over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

“Chelsea and Manchester City meet at Wembley in what should be an intriguing tactical battle between both managers,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Thomas Tuchel has transformed Chelsea since his arrival.

“The German has managed to take a side that were shipping goals left, right and centre at the start of the season and created a rock-hard defensive unit.

“Those solid foundations should keep the Blues in good stead going forward, however, it goes without saying that City will provide the ultimate test.

“For City, they’re already in one final, and with the Premier League almost wrapped up along with a Champions League semi-final to look forward to, this could finally be the season where they sweep all before them.

“In terms of looking at the match over 90 minutes, I think Chelsea will sit in and try to frustrate City. They’ll be hoping if they are successful in doing that, they could nick one at the other end.

“That said, this City side always seem to find a way, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Pep Guardiola’s side took this by the narrowest of margins.

“It’s 1-0 to the Citizens for me.”

Chelsea FC haven’t beaten Manchester City in three previous meetings at the new Wembley stadium.

The Blues lost to Manchester City on penalties in the League Cup final in 2019.

