Reece James makes vow to Chelsea FC fans ahead of Real Madrid clash

Reece James has insisted that he and his Chelsea FC team-mates have nothing to fear as they prepare for their semi-final showdown against Real Madrid.

The Blues will take on the Spanish side in the last four of Europe’s elite club competition later this month after Zinedine Zidane’s men knocked out Liverpool FC this week.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, secured their spot in the semi-finals thanks to their 2-1 aggregate win over FC Porto in the quarter-finals.

The west London side will now prepare to take on the Spanish giants in a crunch double header later this month as they bid to make it through to the final of Europe’s elite club competition.

Chelsea FC full-back James has now insisted that the Blues have nothing to fear as they prepare to take on Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, James said: “You can’t go into games with any fear. You can acknowledge a good team but you can’t go in worrying.

“We’re a very good team as well. We have many strengths, we play to our strengths and I think that’s shown over recent weeks. I just hope we can continue our good form and keep improving as a team.”

He continued: “As we’ve progressed in the tournament, obviously the games have got harder and it’s higher stakes.

“I’ve never been in this position before, like a lot of the other young lads, and we’re learning a lot on the way.

“It’s part of playing in Europe and in the Champions League. When you play against foreign teams, they know what to do to get through games so you sometimes have to give some back to them as well.”

Should Chelsea FC reach the final, they will take on either Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain in the showpiece.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City on Saturday night.

