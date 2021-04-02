Thiago Silva issues fitness update ahead of Chelsea FC v West Brom

Thiago Silva has taken to social media to reveal his delight at returning to training ahead of Chelsea FC’s home clash with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The Brazilian defender has been out of action since 4 February with a thigh injury and he will now be hoping to play an important part in the Premier League run-in for the Blues.

Thiago Silva had been a regular fixture in the first team for the Blues before his injury setback, with the 36-year-old having scored two goals in 17 Premier League games for the west London side.

The 36-year-old has been stepping up his recovery from injury at Chelsea FC’s Cobham training ground during the international break, and the veteran defender is delighted to be approaching full fitness again.

Thiago Silva took to his personal Instagram account to post a picture of himself in training at Cobham this week and wrote the caption: “Happy to be back doing what I love!! 💙 May God bless our new beginnings.”

Chelsea FC are preparing to welcome West Bromwich Albion to Stamford Bridge on Saturday as they look to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

As things stand, Thomas Tuchel’s men are currently fourth in the table as they chase Champions League qualification for next season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip