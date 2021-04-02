Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v West Brom

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to continue their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League by claiming a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday lunchtime.

The west London side are looking to finish in the top four this season and secure their place in the Champions League for next term under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues have been in good form in recent weeks and they currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table and two points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United.

West Brom, meanwhile, head to Stamford Bridge looking for some points to help their bid to avoid relegation.

The Baggies are currently 19th in the Premier League table and have only won three games all season.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see Chelsea FC claim the three points and boost their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Chelsea have not conceded in any of their past seven matches in all competitions, while West Brom have scored twice in the same number of games.

“Nothing is really going to change about the way either side plays, so it is hard to look past a routine Blues win, with another clean sheet under Thomas Tuchel – who has not lost any of his 14 games in charge.”

Chelsea FC will take on FC Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip