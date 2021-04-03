Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v West Brom

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 3-0 win against West Brom at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins of the west London side from Frank Lampard last month.

Chelsea FC have won 10 times and drawn four games to make progress in the Champions League, the FA Cup and the race to secure a top-four finish.

Tuchel has managed to transform the Chelsea FC defence into a solid unit, conceding just two goals in 14 games.

Chelsea FC are in fourth position and two points ahead of West Ham in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

West Brom are in 19th position in the Premier League table and 10 points from safety with nine games left to play in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Baggies have only managed to record seven points from their away fixtures in the Premier League this season.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 3-0 victory over West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

“Fresh from his Manager of the Month award, Thomas Tuchel has his eyes on not only a top four finish, but potential Champions League glory,” Owen told BetVictor.

“However, first the German tactician must overcome West Brom at Stamford Bridge.

“The Baggies Premier League season is petering out after losing far too much ground in their fight against the drop. Chelsea’s position couldn’t be more different, and with everything to play for, the wind is very much in their sails.

“All in all, I simply can’t see anything other than a comfortable win for the Blues against a beleaguered Baggies side.”

Chelsea FC are unbeaten in their last seven games against West Brom in the Premier League.

The Blues came from 3-0 down to rescue a point in a 3-3 draw with the Baggies at The Hawtorns in their Premier League meeting earlier this season.

Tuchel’s side will travel to FC Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip