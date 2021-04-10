‘Classy’: Gary Lineker reacts to Kai Havertz’s display in Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace

Gary Lineker praises Kai Havertz for his "classy" goal in Chelsea FC's win at Crystal Palace

Social Spy
By Social Spy
Saturday 10 April 2021, 19:26 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker hailed Kai Havertz’s “classy” goal in Chelsea FC’s win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

The Blues were looking to bounce back from their disappointing 5-2 home defeat by relegation candidates West Brom at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League last weekend.

Havertz required less than eight minutes to make the breakthrough against their London rivals to establish Chelsea FC’s stranglehold on the game.

Callum Hudson-Odoi found Havertz and the Chelsea FC playmaker produced a cool finish to give Thomas Tuchel’s side an early lead in south east London.

Christian Pulisic doubled the away side’s lead to score in successive Premier League games before Kurt Zouma netted a header on the half-hour mark.

The American forward scored his second of the game with 12 minutes left to play to seal three points despite Chritian Benteke’s second-half goal.

Match Of The Day host Lineker took to Twitter to lavish praise on Havertz for his stylish opener in Chelsea FC’s resounding 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Classy finish from @kaihavertz29 gives @ChelseaFC the lead.”

Havertz has scored two goals and has made two assists in 23 games in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea FC signed the German midfielder in a £71m deal from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers update on Amad Diallo for Man United fans
Thomas Tuchel
Michael Essien makes Champions League prediction about Chelsea FC
Paul Merson
Paul Merson sends message to Arsenal fans about Granit Xhaka
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Crystal Palace v Chelsea FC
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes sends message to Man United fans about Erling Haaland
Related Articles

Home »
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers update on Amad Diallo for Man United fans
Thomas Tuchel
Michael Essien makes Champions League prediction about Chelsea FC
Paul Merson
Paul Merson sends message to Arsenal fans about Granit Xhaka
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Crystal Palace v Chelsea FC
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes sends message to Man United fans about Erling Haaland
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network