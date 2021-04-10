‘Classy’: Gary Lineker reacts to Kai Havertz’s display in Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace

Gary Lineker hailed Kai Havertz’s “classy” goal in Chelsea FC’s win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

The Blues were looking to bounce back from their disappointing 5-2 home defeat by relegation candidates West Brom at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League last weekend.

Havertz required less than eight minutes to make the breakthrough against their London rivals to establish Chelsea FC’s stranglehold on the game.

Callum Hudson-Odoi found Havertz and the Chelsea FC playmaker produced a cool finish to give Thomas Tuchel’s side an early lead in south east London.

Christian Pulisic doubled the away side’s lead to score in successive Premier League games before Kurt Zouma netted a header on the half-hour mark.

The American forward scored his second of the game with 12 minutes left to play to seal three points despite Chritian Benteke’s second-half goal.

Match Of The Day host Lineker took to Twitter to lavish praise on Havertz for his stylish opener in Chelsea FC’s resounding 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Classy finish from @kaihavertz29 gives @ChelseaFC the lead.”

Havertz has scored two goals and has made two assists in 23 games in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea FC signed the German midfielder in a £71m deal from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip