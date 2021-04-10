Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Crystal Palace v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to claim a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the top flight after the disappointment of their defeat by West Bromwich Albion at home last weekend.

Thomas Tuchel’s men did respond to that setback in midweek by claiming a 2-0 victory over FC Porto to take a big step towards reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The south west London side will now aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they make the short trip across London to take on Crystal Palace.

Chelsea FC started the weekend in fifth place in the Premier League table as the Blues look to try and secure a top-four finish in Tuchel’s first campaign in charge.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is backing the Blues to claim a comfortable win over the Eagles on Saturday evening at Selhurst Park.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be hoping last weekend’s 5-2 defeat at home to West Brom was just a blip.

“The red card turned the game upside down, and after watching them again midweek in Europe, I do believe that may just have been a freak result.

“If Chelsea remain as disciplined as they have been overall under Tuchel, I think they’ll win this by a couple of goals.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to better their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season under Frank Lampard.

