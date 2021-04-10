Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to notch up a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

The Blues suffered a 5-2 loss to relegation candidates West Brom in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Chelsea FC suffered their first Premier League defeat under Thomas Tuchel against the Baggies despite West Brom’s lowly position.

The west London outfit bounced back in midweek thanks to Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over FC Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have put Chelsea FC in a strong position ahead of the second leg of their last-eight tie at Stamford Bridge next week.

Chelsea FC are in fifth position in the Premier League table and two points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham in the race to secure a Champions League spot next term.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

“Chelsea were on the wrong end of a stunning 5-2 scoreline against West Brom last weekend, but they bounced back well against Porto in midweek,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Crystal Palace underlined how solid they are with their draw against Everton on Monday, and they are no pushovers. Chelsea are going to have to work hard for everything they get here.”

Chelsea FC were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace in their Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge back in October.

The Blues have won their last six Premier League games against Palace in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC will host Brighton in their next Premier League game on Tuesday 20 April.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip