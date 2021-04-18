Dimitar Berbatov urges Harry Kane to snub Man United move

Dimitar Berbatov believes that Harry Kane should snub a potential transfer to Manchester United and instead stay at Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international’s future is likely to be a talking point this summer following Spurs’ struggles in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho this season.

Kane has long been touted as a potential target for Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will make an official move to try and sign him this summer.

The 27-year-old has been in excellent form for Tottenham Hotspur so far this season, and he has scored 21 goals and made 13 assists in the Premier League for Mourinho’s men.

However, Tottenham are struggling for consistent form in the top flight and they started the weekend in seventh place in the Premier League table.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United star Berbatov believes that Kane’s best move would be to stay at the north London club beyond the summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “If he moves, is it because he is looking for trophies.

“People are connecting him with United but they haven’t won the Premier League for eight years. He needs to go somewhere that will see him win trophies regularly.

“What happens if he goes to a team and doesn’t win anything again? Then he will think, why did I change my environment if I’m not winning anything again?

“I think he will stay in England, so where does he go? Man City have a striking option with Jesus. At United, Kane could fit in because they don’t have a typical centre-forward who is his age. Edinson Cavani is in the latter stages of his career.

“Liverpool have lots of talent up front and Arsenal is simply a no.

“He’s been linked with Chelsea, but will that be suitable for Spurs, selling to another London rival? There are lots of question marks, so he needs to read the game carefully and make the right decision.

“The easiest decision is to stay at Spurs, he is a club legend and can break every record he wants there. I don’t see Kane moving abroad, he is an England legend and everyone respects him and I think he will stay in this country.

“If Kane called me I would tell him he has to make the right choice, decide on his personal ambitions and motivations. If he leaves, he will let some people down. It is his decision and it is going to be a difficult one.”

Tottenham will take on Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

