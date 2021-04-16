Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Everton v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Friday night.

Tottenham will be eager to return to winning ways following a 3-1 defeat by Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend.

Jose Mourinho’s side haven’t won a Premier League game since a 2-0 win at Aston Villa last month.

Spurs are in seventh position and six points behind fourth-placed West Ham United with nine games left to play in the 2020-21 campaign.

Tottenham are a point ahead of Everton but Carlo Ancelotti’s side have played one game less than the north London outfit.

Everton have failed to win their last four Premier League games to prompt the Toffees to fall off the pace in the top-four race.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Tottenham will secure a 2-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Friday night.

“Both of these sides have lost a bit of ground recently in the top-four race,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“While I don’t think Everton will make it, Tottenham still have an outside chance – but Spurs are going to have to win games like this to stay in the frame.

“Normally I would fancy Everton to come out on top in a game like this at Goodison Park but their form there has been really poor recently.

“Tottenham have lost their way a little of late too, and they look far from solid at the back. They do have the firepower of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, though, and they might make the difference here.”

Everton were 1-0 winners against Tottenham on the opening day of the 2020-21 Premier League season when Dominic Calvert-Lewin got on the score sheet in the English capital.

The Toffees could record a third successive win against Spurs for the first time 34 years.

Everton are looking to avoid a fifth Premier League games without a win but Ancelotti’s side have the third-worst home record in the top flight in 2021.

