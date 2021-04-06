Graeme Souness states his prediction for FC Porto v Chelsea FC

Graeme Souness has backed Chelsea FC to continue their winning momentum against FC Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night.

The Blues managed to remain unbeaten in their opening 14 games under Frank Lampard’s replacement Thomas Tuchel to put together a promising run of results in all competitions.

However, Chelsea FC suffered their first setback under the German head coach on Saturday afternoon after the Champions League hopefuls suffered 5-2 loss to West Brom at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Silva received a red card in the first half after Christian Pulisic broke the deadlock for the hosts before Chelsea FC collapsed in the remaining 54 minutes.

Chelsea FC have only conceded in three of their 15 games under Tuchel ahead of their trip to FC Porto for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Former Liverpool FC and Spurs midfielder Souness reckons Chelsea FC will continue their impressive form under Tuchel against the Portuguese side in Seville on Wednesday night.

“Chelsea have had their tails up since Thomas Tuchel took charge and I expect them to continue that against Porto,” Souness wrote in his Times column.

“They’re defending well and dominating possession; my only doubt is that they’re still missing a 25-goals-a-season striker, which is why they will be another club seriously interested in Haaland.

“Timo Werner’s getting lots of gilt-edged chances, but has not turned the corner to being someone who puts them away and at the highest level you have to do that.”

Chelsea FC have won five of their previous eight games against the Portuguese side.

However, FC Porto were 2-1 winners against Chelsea FC in their most recent home Champions League meeting in 2015.

Chelsea FC had won eight successive games against Portuguese opposition before that setback in Porto six years ago.

