Danny Murphy states his prediction for FC Porto v Chelsea FC

Danny Murphy is backing Chelsea FC to take a step closer to the Champions League semi-finals by beating FC Porto in the first leg of their quarter-final clash on Wednesday night.

The Blues head into the game looking to return to winning ways after the disappointment of their 5-2 defeat by West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League at the weekend.

That surprise loss in south west London left Chelsea FC outside of the top four in the Premier League table and one point behind fourth-placed West Ham United as things stand.

Chelsea FC will be keen to bounce back to winning ways when they take on FC Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final showdown this week.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Murphy believes that the Blues will have too much for their opponents in Wednesday night’s tie.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Murphy said: “Against Juventus in the last round, Pepe won plaudits for being a defensive warrior while Sergio Oliveira and Mehdi Taremi have quality going forward.

“But Porto were stretched at times and slightly fortunate to get through.

“They will be pragmatic against Chelsea but Thomas Tuchel’s side are normally hard to score against in Europe (although not on Saturday in the Premier League!) and I think have enough match-winners.

“Mason Mount is in amazing form, N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will control the midfield and the stage is set for Hakim Ziyech or Christian Pulisic to produce some magic.

“Porto will try to be clever and hit Chelsea on the break but the Blues have too many threats.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to better their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League from last season this time around.

They are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face Crystal Palace in the top flight.

