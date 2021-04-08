Jens Lehmann sends message to Arsenal fans about Mikel Arteta

Jens Lehmann believes that “something is missing” in the Arsenal side after what has been a largely disappointing season so far.

The Gunners slumped to their 12th defeat of the season in the Premier League on Saturday night when they were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool FC at The Emirates.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this season and they currently reside in 10th place in the table and well outside the European qualification spots.

The north London side’s last remaining hope of winning a trophy is the Europa League, and they will take on Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals on Thursday night.

Gary Neville recently admitted that he was concerned by Arsenal’s poor performance against Liverpool FC in the Premier league on Saturday night.

And former Arsenal goalkeeper Lehmann has admitted that he agrees with the former Manchester United defender’s assessment.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Lehman said: “I didn’t like Gary Neville as an opponent on the pitch but I like his comments sometimes.

“Obviously I always fancy Arsenal and watch them. This season, I don’t really get what they’re doing, it’s been disappointing.

“There’s a lot of young players but for a lot of Arsenal fans this isn’t an excuse because they always need to compete for the top-four.

“Where they are right now, Gary is probably right, something is missing. He’s right.

“Sometimes as a player you listen to your manager and you expect something more.

“Sometimes as a manger you tell your players something and they just don’t do it. Right now it’s not up to me to decide which one it is.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday with a clash against Sheffield United.

