Leeds United look likely to miss out on signing of Ryan Kent from Rangers in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Kent is likely to turn down any approach from Leeds in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that the former Liverpool FC man is ready to commit to the Scottish Premier League side for another 12 months.

According to the same story, Leeds attempted to sign Kent last summer but the West Yorkshire club were unable to complete a deal for the Rangers man.

The report goes on to add that the Premier League side remain interested in the 24-year-old after he helped to fire Steven Gerrard’s side to the Scottish Premier League title.

Football Insider claim that Kent is prepared to remain at Rangers out of loyalty to Gers boss Steven Gerrard.

The report adds that the England Under-20 international is eager to test himself in the Champions League under Gerrard.

Kent scored nine times and made seven assists to help fire Rangers to their first SPL title in 10 years.

The Oldham-born attacker has scored 26 times in 124 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at Rangers.

Kent made just one appearance for Liverpool FC during his stint at the Anfield outfit.

