Leeds United director has held talks with Rubin Kazan about signing highly-rated Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Football Fancast, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Leeds are interested in a surprise swoop to sign the Rubin Kazan winger in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the West Yorkshire club have already made an approach to sign the Georgia international ahead of their second season back in the Premier League.

According to the same story, Leeds were alerted to Kvaratskhelia following his impressive performance against Spain last month when he got on the score-sheet against the 2010 world champions.

Football Fancast go on to claim that Leeds director of football Victor Orta has already contacted Kvaratskhelia’s representatives about a potential switch to West Yorkshire.

The media outlet claim that Orta spoke to the Rubin Kazan forward’s representatives about a summer move but there are doubts whether Kvaratskhelia would be able to obtain a work permit.

The website reveals that Leeds are facing competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for the Georgian midfielder.

Kvaratskhelia has scored four goals and has made four assists in 23 games in the Russian Premier League this season.

The 20-year-old moved to Rubin Kazan from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2019.

