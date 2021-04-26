Leeds United and Manchester City are weighing up potential bids to sign Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting Leeds are looking to make a fresh bid for the Argentina international despite the West Yorkshire side being knocked back in their attempts to land him last summer.

The same article states that the Elland Road outfit are looking to improve their options at left-back ahead of their second season in the Premier League.

According to the same report, Bielsa is also interested in Brest defender Romain Perraud but Leeds are facing competition from Lyon and Marseille for the 23-year-old.

The Daily Mail reveals that Ajax are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £13m for Tagliafico despite previously looking to retain the South American’s services.

The media outlet add that the Eredivisie outfit won’t stand in Tagliafico’s way if Ajax receive an acceptable offer for the 28-year-old South American defender.

The report goes on to reveal that Inter Milan and Manchester City are interested in signing Tagliafico in a cut-price deal.

Tagliafico has scored one goal and has made two assists in 23 games in the Dutch top flight this term.

The Argentina international has scored 12 times in 126 games in all competitions.

