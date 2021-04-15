Leeds United are interested in a deal to sign Sampdoria defender Omar Colley in the summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by FourFourTwo, is reporting that the Premier League club are keeping tabs on the Serie A defender.

The same article states that Colley put pen to paper on a new deal with Sampdoria at the start of 2021 to extend his stay at the Serie A outfit until 2025.

According to the same story, Leeds have already approached the Italian outfit about signing Colley to bolster Bielsa’s defence ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The report goes on to add that Colley has recently secured a work permit, which could bolster his chances of completing a move to the Yorkshire outfit.

Leeds have managed to establish themselves as a mid-table team in the Premier League this season following their return to the top flight last summer.

While Marcelo Bielsa’s side have entertained with their attacking flair, only five Premier League teams have conceded more goals than Leeds this term.

Colley moved to Sampdoria from Belgian side Genk in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Gambia international has scored one goal in 22 appearances for Sampdoria in Serie A this term.

The Yorkshire side will host Liverpool FC in their next Premier League on Monday night.

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip