Leeds United are hoping to complete a potential swoop to sign Rangers forward Ryan Kent ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is a big admirer of Kent after the former Liverpool FC forward helped to fire Rangers to the Scottish Premier League title this term.

The same article states that the Yorkshire club have been tracking Kent for some time after having failed to complete a deal for the winger on two previous occasions.

According to the same story, Bielsa has instructed Leeds transfer chief Victor Orta to make a fresh bid for Kent this summer if a deal is potentially on the table.

The Sun go on to reveal that Leeds failed with an £11m bid for Kent last summer but the Premier League side could increase their offer to £15m in the upcoming transfer window.

The report adds that Kent has a new agent which could improve Leeds’ chances of signing their long-term target despite Steven Gerrard’s eagerness to keep the England Under-20 international.

Kent has scored nine times and has made seven assists in 34 games in the Scottish Premier League this term.

The 24-year-old moved to Rangers in a £6.5m deal from Liverpool FC in 2019.

