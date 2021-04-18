Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leeds United v Liverpool FC

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Leeds United to hold Liverpool FC to a 2-2 draw at Elland Road on Monday night.

The defending Premier League champions are embroiled in an uphill battle to finish in the top-four places in the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool FC started the weekend in sixth position in the Premier League table and competing with Leicester City, West Ham, Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur for a top-four finish.

Jurgen Klopp’s side exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage on Wednesday night following a goalless draw with Real Madrid after losing 3-1 in the Spanish capital.

Liverpool FC have won their last three Premier League games against Aston Villa, Arsenal and Wolves to rekindle their hopes of securing a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The Reds will take on a Leeds side that have also won their last three Premier League games to move to within seven points of the defending champions.

The Yorkshire outfit have beaten Fulham, Sheffield United and Manchester City in their last three Premier League fixtures.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov reckons Leeds will hold Liverpool FC to a 2-2 draw in their Premier League meeting on Monday night.

“That is a good game. Both sides have great attacking talent and I hope we will see an exciting match,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Last time out Leeds surprised us all against City and I think they can serve it up to Liverpool, but Klopp’s side will be desperate for the points to get into the top four so I will go with a draw.”

Liverpool FC were 4-3 winners against Leeds in their opening fixture of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign back in September.

