Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Monday night.

The defending Premier League champions exited the Champions League on Wednesday night following a 3-1 aggregate loss to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Liverpool FC will need to secure a top-four finish to seal a place in next season’s Champions League after Jurgen Klopp’s side lost in the quarter-finals.

The Reds have won their last three Premier League games to build some confidence ahead of a competitive race to finish in the top four.

Liverpool FC are in sixth position in the Premier League table and two points behind fourth-placed West Ham United.

The Merseyside outfit have beaten Wolves, Arsenal and Aston Villa to close the gap on Leicester City, West Ham and Chelsea FC in the top-four battle.

Leeds have also won their last three Premier League games to cement their position in 10th place in the table.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were 2-1 winners against Premier League leaders Manchester City at The Etihad last weekend.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Liverpool FC will edge to a 2-1 win against Leeds at Elland Road on Monday night.

“This was one heck of a game at Anfield at the start of the season, when Liverpool won 4-3,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“We could be in for another cracker here, too. Leeds come into the game fresh from beating Manchester City and, although Liverpool got knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, they looked sharp against Real Madrid.

“The Reds created some good early chances, and played well, certainly in the first half. Real kept them a little bit at arms length after the break.

“I can see Liverpool getting some opportunities on Monday too, but Leeds will too. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have had a brilliant season, and it’s such a shame so few people have got to go to any of their games.”

Liverpool FC were 4-3 winners against Leeds in their opening fixture of the Premier League back in September.

