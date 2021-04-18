Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Leeds United v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to claim a 2-1 win over Leeds United in their Premier League clash at Elland Road on Monday night.

The Reds head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage in midweek.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are now left fighting to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, with the Merseyside outfit having started the weekend sixth in the top-flight table.

Liverpool FC will be eager to end the season on a positive note by stringing together a run of good form in the Premier League to help secure their spot in the Champions League for next season.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are down in 10th place in the Premier League table and have won their last three games on the spin under Marcelo Bielsa.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is backing the Reds to claim a narrow victory on their trip to Elland Road in the top flight on Monday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Matchday one seems long ago now, however, it sure did set the tone for Leeds’ season when they went down fighting in a 4-3 win for Liverpool.

“Fresh from victory at the Etihad, belief will be sky-high within the Elland Road ranks.

“One positive for them is that Liverpool have played midweek in Europe, as that definitely worked in their favour in their victory at City.

“That said, there has been a bit of an improvement in Liverpool’s recent performances, especially on the road domestically.

“With that in mind, I’m siding with the Reds’ to carve out a narrow victory.”

Liverpool FC will take on Newcastle United at home in their next game on 24 April.

