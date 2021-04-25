Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leeds United v Man United

Dimitar Berbatov is predicting that Manchester United will ease to a 3-1 win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Red Devils will be looking to cement their position in second spot in the Premier League table as the 2020-21 season reaches its conclusion.

Manchester United have won five successive Premier League games to all but secure their place in next season’s Champions League competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have beaten Manchester City, West Ham, Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley in their last five top-flight games.

Leeds looked to be heading for a first defeat in five league games last week but Diego Llorente managed to cancel out Sadio Mane’s opener.

The West Yorkshire club are in 10th position in the Premier League table and 20 points behind Manchester United in the English top flight.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Manchester United to secure a 3-1 victory over Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

“This will be a good one,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I’m going to back my old team because they are still chasing down Man City, who were lucky to beat Aston Villa.

“Leeds are a creative team who like to get forward, but they leave a lot of spaces at the back and I hope United will be able to exploit that with Rashford running in behind them.”

Manchester United will be facing Leeds at Elland Road for the first time in the Premier League since October 2003.

The Red Devils were 6-2 winners against the West Yorkshire side in the reverse fixture back in December.

Manchester United are looking to extend their unbeaten run on the road in the Premier League to 24 games.

