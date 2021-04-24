Joe Cole reveals his prediction for Leeds United v Man United

Joe Cole is backing Leeds United to claim victory over Manchester United in Sunday afternoon’s clash at Elland Road.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to continue their recent fine form in the top flight, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men having won their last five games on the spin in the Premier League.

Manchester United head to Elland Road knowing that a victory would take them eight points behind leaders Manchester City with five games left to play this season.

Leeds United, meanwhile, started the weekend in 10th place in the Premier League table as Marcelo Bielsa looks to guide the Whites to safety in their first season back in the top flight.

The Whites have won three of their last five games in the Premier League as they prepare to welcome the Red Devils to West Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon.

Former Chelsea FC and England star Cole believes that Leeds United are the favourites for the clash as Manchester United have one eye on their Europa League semi-final tie with AS Roma next week.

Asked to predict the game at Elland Road, Cole said: “I’m going to go with Leeds.

“I just think Man United might have other things on their mind. They’re safely in the top four, they’ve got the semi-finals next week.

“Knowing players at that stage of the season. And Leeds are the sort of team where if you’re on it, you’ll beat them. If you’re not, you won’t. That’s because of the way they play.

“The energy, Bielsa gets them at it. They are one of my favourite teams to watch.”

Manchester United will take on AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash on Thursday night.

