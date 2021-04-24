Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Leeds United v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to claim a 2-1 win over Leeds United in their Premier League clash at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to continue their excellent form in the top flight from recent weeks.

Manchester United have won their last five games on the spin in the Premier League to leave them second in the table and 11 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table as they look to cement their status in the top flight for another season under Marcelo Bielsa.

Manchester United know that a victory over the Whites on Sunday would close the gap down to Manchester City to eight points with five games left to play this season.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see Manchester United claim all three points with a narrow victory in West Yorkshire this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Manchester United smashed Leeds 6-2 at Old Trafford earlier in the season, but I think it will be much closer this time.

“Leeds have gone five games unbeaten, and have taken points off teams like Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in that time, but Manchester United are on a good run themselves, with five straight wins in all competitions since they went out of the FA Cup to Leicester.

“Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani are both looking dangerous in attack for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and, defensively, I think Manchester United will deal with Leeds better than Liverpool did on Monday. They should edge it.”

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last season.

