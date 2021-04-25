Michael Owen states his prediction for Leeds United v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a narrow 2-1 win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be looking to cement their position in second place in the Premier League table above a heated battle for the remaining two spots in the top four.

Manchester United have won their last five Premier League games to open up a seven-point advantage over third-placed Leicester City in the top-flight standings.

The 20-time English champions have beaten Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, West Ham and Burnley to all but secure their place in next season’s Champions League.

Leeds were able to rescue a point against Liverpool FC at Elland Road on Monday night after Diego Llorente scored an 87th-minute equaliser to cancel out Sadio Mane’s opener.

The Whites are unbeaten in their last five Premier League fixtures to occupy 10th position in the table.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing the Red Devils to secure a 2-1 win against Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

“This is the fixture every Leeds fan will have been looking forward to all season long. A home fixture against rivals Manchester United and all that comes with it is always a highlight in the calendar,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Leeds come into this after two terrific results, beating Manchester City away and drawing at home to Liverpool last week.

“They’ll fancy their chances here, however, they’re up against arguably the best side in the league when it comes to counter-attacking football.

“The Red Devils have mastered the art of winning away from home, and if Leeds have a go here, I think United will pick them off. It’s 2-1 to Manchester United for me.”

Manchester United were 6-2 winners against Leeds at Old Trafford back in December thanks to goals from Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James.

The Red Devils have won five of their last six games against the West Yorkshire club in all competitions.

