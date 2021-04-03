Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Leeds United v Sheffield United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to claim a comfortable 3-0 home win against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Leeds head into the game in 11th place in the Premier League table as they look to secure their spot in the top flight for next season.

The Whites have been in good form in their first campaign back in the top flight and they have won 12 of their 29 games in the Premier League so far this term.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after having only won four games all season heading into Saturday’s clash.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to claim a comfortable victory at home against the Blades this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Sheffield United were extremely competitive in their last game, against Chelsea in the FA Cup sixth-round, but they still lost.

“That has been the story of the Blades’ season, really, and the only thing still in doubt is when their relegation will be confirmed.

“Leeds edged it 1-0 with an 86th-minute winner when these two sides met at Bramall Lane at the start of the season. I’m expecting them to find things a bit easier this time.”

After Saturday’s game, Leeds United will take on Manchester City, Liverpool FC and Manchester United in three tricky top flight clashes.

