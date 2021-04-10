Jamie Carragher sends message to Trent Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa

Jamie Carragher expressed his delight for Trent Alexander-Arnold after the full-back silenced his critics with the winner in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

Alexander-Arnold was heavily criticised for his poor performance in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final last week.

The Liverpool FC starlet’s defensive frailties were exposed by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior to prompt lots of criticism and ridicule of the 22-year-old on social media.

Alexander-Arnold was omitted from Gareth Southgate’s most recent England squad following a challenge season for the Liverpool FC youth graduate by his high standards.

However, the Reds defender hit back on the pitch with Liverpool FC’s winner in the second minute of added time to secure three crucial points in the context of the top-four race.

Alexander-Arnold collected the loose ball on the edge of the area after Emiliano Martinez had denied Thiago Alcantara before the Liverpool FC full-back curled a finish past the Villa goalkeeper.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher took to Twitter to issue his support for Alexander-Arnold after his winner.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Really pleased for @TrentAA he’s had a lot of stick this week, it’s part of the game & growing as a player. Responded in the right on way on the pitch. VAR offsides what can we do??!! #LIVAST”

Mohamed Salah had cancelled out Ollie Watkins’ opener before Alexander-Arnold’s winner.

Alexander-Arnold has scored two goals and has made four assists in 29 games in the Premier League this term.

Liverpool FC will take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

