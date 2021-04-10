Sir Kenny Dalglish reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa

Sir Kenny Dalglish hails Trent Alexander-Arnold's winner on Twitter after Liverpool FC's 2-1 victory over Aston Villa

Saturday 10 April 2021, 17:17 UK
Liverpool FC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo: Screengrab / Sky Sports)

Sir Kenny Dalglish took to Twitter to issue his support for Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool FC defender scored a dramatic winner in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold has endured a challenging season and a testing few weeks in particular after England manager Gareth Southgate left the 22-year-old out of his recent Three Lions squad.

The Liverpool FC full-back struggled badly in their 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in the Spanish capital last week.

Jurgen Klopp’s side appeared to be heading for another disappointing Premier League result after Mohamed Salah cancelled out Ollie Watkins’ opener but the home side struggled to find a winner.

However, Alexander-Arnold produced a stunning finish from the edge of the area in added time at the end of the Premier League clash to complete Liverpool FC’s comeback and silence some of his critics.

Former Liverpool FC manager Dalglish took to Twitter to celebrate Alexander-Arnold’s winner as Klopp’s side hoisted themselves into fourth place ahead of Chelsea FC’s clash against Crystal Palace.

Dalglish wrote on Twitter: “Go on wee man!!! ☄️”

Alexander-Arnold has scored two goals and has made five assists in 29 games in the Premier League this season.

The 22-year-old has won the Premier League, the Champions League and the Fifa World Club Cup since breaking into the Liverpool FC team under Klopp four years ago.

