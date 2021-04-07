Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Alisson Becker for his return to form after Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win against Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday night.

The Brazil international has endured a challenging 2020 so far in both a personal and professional sense to raise question marks about the Liverpool FC goalkeeper for the first time.

Alisson was guilty of making two key errors in Liverpool FC’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City at Anfield before the Brazilian shot stopper was at fault in their 3-1 defeat at Leicester City a week later.

The 28-year-old suffered a personal tragedy in February when the Liverpool FC shot-stopper’s father died in a tragic accident.

Alisson has kept three clean sheets in his last three games in all competitions to suggest the Brazilian goalkeeper has rediscovered his confidence.

The former AS Roma goalkeeper made two saves in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win against Arsenal as goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah wrapped up a comfortable win.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks believes that Alisson is back to his best following Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win over Arsenal.

“The Brazilian keeper has looked decidedly uncomfortable on occasions this season,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“No more so than in Liverpool’s league fixture at home to Manchester City when Alisson’s confidence looked shattered. Well, what a difference a few weeks and an international break makes.

“Alisson appeared as relaxed as I’ve seen him for some time and at one stage even looked like he was playing with a smile on his face against Arsenal.

“This was a very different performance from the Liverpool we saw lose to Fulham and Chelsea and an Alisson brimming with confidence.”

Liverpool FC are two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot for the 2021-22 campaign.

The Reds will host Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

