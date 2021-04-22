Dietmar Hamann predicts where Liverpool FC win finish this season

Dietmar Hamann is predicting that Liverpool FC will miss out on a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Monday night to miss out on the chance to hoist themselves into the top four.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the first half thanks to Sadio Mane before Stuart Dallas equalised for the home side in the 87th minute.

The Merseyside outfit’s 1-1 draw with Leeds left Jurgen Klopp’s side in sixth position in the Premier League table.

Klopp’s men are in sixth position in the Premier League table and just two points adrift of Chelsea FC and West Ham in the two spots above the Reds.

Liverpool FC have one of the easiest run-ins of the clubs competing for a spot in next season’s Champions League competition.

The Reds will have to make the trip to Manchester United but Liverpool FC’s other opponents are mostly in the bottom half of the table.

However, former Reds midfielder Hamann doesn’t believe Liverpool FC will be able to finish in the Premier League’s top four this term.

“I think it will be very hard to finish in the top-four,” Hamann told Stadium Astro.

“They’re a few points behind and with a few teams in between.

“If they want to finish in the top-four, they probably need close enough to 20 points and I don’t think – they way they’re playing at the moment – they can do that.”

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games to build some momentum in the final month or so of the 2020-21 campaign.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip