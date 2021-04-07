Diogo Jota has made “one hell of an impact” at Liverpool FC this season, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Portugal international moved to Liverpool FC in a £45m deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer to add more attacking options to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Jota hit the ground running with a return of eight goals and one assist in his first 13 appearances for Liverpool FC before he suffered an injury in a 1-1 draw with FC Midtjylland back in December.

Liverpool FC’s title challenge unravelled in the absence of Jota between December and March before the summer signing returned to Klopp’s starting XI.

Jota has scored six goals and has made one assist in his last five games for club and country.

The Liverpool FC forward came off the bench to score twice in their 3-0 win against Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday night.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks lavished praise on Jota for his impact at Liverpool FC since his switch to Anfield last summer.

“This player has made one hell of an impact for Liverpool since he arrived at Anfield from Molineux,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“Two goals against Arsenal, having come on for Andy Robertson in a tactical switch by Jurgen Klopp, paid massive dividends.”

Jota has scored 12 times in 22 games in all competitions in his fledgling Liverpool FC career so far.

The Portuguese forward netted 44 goals in 131 games for Wolves following his move from Atletico Madrid in 2017.

Liverpool FC will take on Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

