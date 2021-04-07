Jamie Carragher makes Liverpool FC claim about Diogo Jota

Jamie Carragher believes Diogo Jota’s recent performances mean the Liverpool FC forward should be one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet.

The Portugal international was named on Klopp’s bench for the trip to Arsenal on Saturday night despite Jota scoring four goals in his previous three games for club and country.

Jota replaced Roberto Firmino for the final 29 minutes in the English capital and the summer signing required three minutes to break the deadlock at The Emirates.

The 24-year-old managed to get on the end of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross in the 64th minute before Sadio Mane teed up Jota for his second of the game with eight minutes left to play.

Jota has scored eight times in seven starts and six substitute appearances for Merseyside outfit in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Portugal international netted four times in seven games in the Champions League before the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher reckons Jota has earned a regular starting spot in Klopp’s team thanks to his prolific performances in his debut season at Anfield.

“Taking a look at Liverpool’s forwards and his impact, I’ve been on this show before saying Jota should come in for Firmino – he’s a bigger goal threat. That stat (12 in 22) shows it, and basically how much they have missed him,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“Those stats show me that he has to be, almost one of the first names on the team sheet. For how dominant Liverpool were, they still don’t have enough goalscorers. With his goals for Portugal, he is a goal or an assist every 90 minutes.”

Jota has scored 12 goals in 22 games in all competitions in the current campaign.

Liverpool FC will face Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip