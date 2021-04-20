Graeme Souness has criticised Georginio Wijnaldum’s performances for Liverpool FC this season.

The Netherlands international has been linked with a move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona throughout most of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The La Liga outfit were initially linked with Wijnaldum last summer after his compatriot took over the reins of FC Barcelona.

Wijnaldum is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 campaign after the Liverpool FC star failed to reach an agreement about a new deal.

The Dutch midfielder has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp this season, especially in the absence of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho due to injury.

Sky Sports pundit Souness believes Wijnaldum has lacked intensity in his performances for Liverpool FC in the Premier League this term.

“Injuries have hurt Liverpool badly, but they have not played with the same intensity either. Some players have felt sorry for themselves,” Souness wrote in his Times column.

“They have not responded as well as Jürgen Klopp would have expected or wanted them to. They felt it wasn’t their year and have meekly accepted that.

“They need to rebuild their midfield — it’s the catalyst for their pressing. People talk about the strikers, but a lot of their success was based on getting the ball back so quickly because of Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho putting a shift in.

“Wijnaldum is leaving for Barcelona and I’m not sure how I’d have reacted to a player who made it clear he was off, how that goes down in a dressing-room.

“The players may make a joke of it, but it also may not sit well with all of them.

“He’s not played with the same intensity this season, Henderson has been absent with injuries, Naby Keita has not shown he can step up, Milner’s another year older, Fabinho’s often filled in at centre back and Thiago Alcantara has come into a team that’s been huffing and puffing.”

Wijnaldum has scored two goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for the defending Premier League champions in the current campaign.

The 30-year-old moved to Liverpool FC in a £25m deal from Newcastle United in the 2016 summer transfer window.

Wijnaldum has managed to win the Premier League and the Champions League during his stint at Liverpool FC.

The former Feyenoord man has scored 22 times in 230 games in all competitions over the past five seasons at Liverpool FC.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip