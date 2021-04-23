Jamie Carragher sends blunt message to Liverpool FC owners about their future

Jamie Carragher has warned Liverpool FC’s owners Fenway Sports Group that they don’t have a future at the Anfield club after their European Super League misstep.

The defending Premier League champions committed to becoming one of 12 European teams who would be the founding members of a new European Super League on Sunday night.

Liverpool FC were joined by their Premier League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea FC, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur as well as six other teams.

But the Merseyside outfit’s decision prompted a huge backlash from Carragher, other ex-Reds players, Liverpool FC supporters and the general public.

Liverpool FC jointed their fellow Premier League clubs in pulling out of the European Super League on Tuesday night just hours after the club’s first-team squad took a stand against the proposal on social media.

Former Reds defender Carragher believes Fenway Sports Group will struggle to continue as the club’s owners following the European Super League debacle.

“I actually think the situation with Liverpool’s owners is that l don’t see how they can continue,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“They can’t just leave the club, obviously, the business is worth a lot of money.

“But I don’t see a future for the ownership of FSG at Liverpool on the back of this.”

Liverpool FC owner John W Henry issued an apology to the club’s supporters on Wednesday morning.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night to cast doubt on their top-four bid.

Liverpool FC will take on Newcastle United at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

