Jurgen Klopp predicts where Liverpool FC will finish in top-four race

Jurgen Klopp says he is “naturally confident” that Liverpool FC can still finish in the Premier League’s top four this season despite their Champions League exit.

The Reds exited the competition on Wednesday night after Liverpool FC were held to a 0-0 draw with Real Madrid at Anfield following a 3-1 defeat in the Spanish capital last week.

Liverpool FC will have to rely on finishing in the Premier League’s top four in order to secure a place in the 2021-22 Champions League campaign.

The Reds have an uphill battle in the Premier League to squeeze into the top four given competition from Leicester City, West Ham, Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool FC are in sixth position and three points behind West Ham ahead of their clash against Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Liverpool FC’s 3-1 aggregate defeat by Real Madrid, Klopp was asked whether he was confident that the 2020 Premier League champions could finish in the top four.

“That has nothing to do with confidence,” Klopp said. “I would say I’m naturally confident but that doesn’t mean we will end up there.

“We just can read the table, we know the points, we know the situation, stuff like this and we know who we play.

“We don’t have to talk too much about it. I said now what I think about it already, yes I want and we have to and if we want that we should better play really good football.

“Like we did tonight but we should finish the situations off on top of that because that is very helpful as well.

“I think we are not in a bad moment in the moment, we played pretty well even when it was a late winner against Aston Villa but we played a good game against them and played really good against Arsenal.

“So not too good against Real Madrid in the first leg but the other games were not bad. Tonight, a good game, so we just have to keep going.

“We really have to keep going, we have to keep fighting and we want to be next year in the Champions League. ‘But in the moment, we still have to pick up more points than a lot of other teams.”

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Aston Villa last weekend thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s added-time winner at Anfield.

The defending Premier League champions have managed to win their last three top-flight fixtures to build some momentum in the top-four race.

Liverpool FC are two points behind fifth-placed Chelsea FC.

