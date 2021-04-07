Rio Ferdinand predicts where Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC will finish in top-four race

Rio Ferdinand is backing Liverpool FC to finish ahead of Chelsea FC or Leicester City in the top-four race.

Chelsea FC suffered their first Premier League defeat of Thomas Tuchel’s reign after West Brom became the first team to beat the German head coach since his appointment.

West Brom ended Chelsea FC’s 14-game unbeaten run thanks to a sensational 5-2 win over the Champions League quarter-finalists at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.

Leicester City lost 2-0 to Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday evening after goals from Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool FC seized their opportunity to close the gap on their top-four rivals with an emphatic 3-0 win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah sealed three points for Klopp’s side, moving the Merseyside outfit to within two points of fifth-placed Chelsea FC.

Liverpool FC are seven points behind third-placed Leicester and three points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand reckons Liverpool FC will be able to overhaul either Chelsea FC or Leicester in the top-four race in the final eight games of the season.

“I think Liverpool are going to get in there now,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“The result they got at the weekend, the performance and the confidence that will give that team. ‘Fabinho back as well is a huge, huge, huge difference.

“I just think Liverpool with how they’ve been in the last two seasons they have that know-how, that nous to go and put a run of results together.

“Out of Chelsea, Leicester, Liverpool and Spurs, the team who could go on a six, seven, eight-game run [of wins], I think Liverpool are that team.

“I’ve got a sneaky feeling they will. I hope not if I’m being honest.”

Liverpool FC have won back-to-back Premier League games thanks to victories over Wolves and Arsenal.

The Reds will host Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip