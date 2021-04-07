Garth Crooks doesn’t believe Gareth Southgate can justify leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the England squad when the Liverpool FC full-back is in the “mood”.

The Liverpool FC full-back was a surprise omission from Southgate’s recent squad following Alexander-Arnold’s difficult season in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

The 22-year-old has struggled to maintain his high standards from the past three seasons along with the rest of the Liverpool FC team in the absence of some key players.

Alexander-Arnold responded to his England snub by producing one of his best performances of the 2020-21 Premier League season after the Reds defender teed up Diogo Jota to break the deadlock against Arsenal.

The Liverpool FC number 66 could have finished with two assists if Sadio Mane had been more clinical in front of the Arsenal goal in the second half at The Emirates.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks believes Alexander-Arnold deserves to be in the England squad based upon current form.

“When Trent Alexander-Arnold is in this mood it is difficult to see why Gareth Southgate left him out of the England squad recently,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“The ball for Diogo Jota’s first goal against a poor Arsenal was wonderful and the free-kick he delivered to Sadio Mane, which should have been converted, was even better.

“Alexander-Arnold, like his team, has had a difficult season but I would have thought the young man would have done enough to warrant a place in the England squad if not in the team.

“I really hope it’s nothing to do with petty club rivalries within the England camp. International teams win nothing with that nonsense going on.”

Alexander-Arnold has scored one goal and has made four assists in 28 games in the Premier League this season.

The home grown talent made 12 and 13 assists in his previous two seasons before the current campaign.

Liverpool FC will host Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.

