Rio Ferdinand predicts where Liverpool FC are going to finish

Rio Ferdinand believes that it is going to be a “tough ask” for Liverpool FC to finish in the top four this season.

The Reds’ hopes of winning a major trophy this season were ended on Wednesday night when they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this season and they currently find themselves outside of the top four.

As things stand, Liverpool FC are sixth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed West Ham United with seven games left to play this term.

Chelsea FC are currently in fifth place in the top flight table as the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish hots up.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand feels that Liverpool FC are facing a serious uphill battle to secure their spot in the Champions League for next season and he thinks it’s more likely that they are going to miss out.

Speaking on BT Sport after Liverpool FC’s goalless draw with Real Madrid on Wednesday night, Ferdinand said: “They’ve put themselves in a position where they’re in the chasing pack now.

“Chelsea are getting stronger. Leicester are potentially a team they can catch.

“It’s going to be tough. This place, they’ve been used to it in the last couple of years, Champions League football. They’ve thrived under the spotlight here.

“I think it’s a tough ask getting back in the Champions League this year.”

Liverpool FC will travel to Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday night.

