Michael Owen has lavished praise on the “stunning” Diogo Jota after he scored twice in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win at Arsenal on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old has been in good form for the Reds since having signed for the Merseyside outfit from Wolves in the summer transfer window last year.

Jota has found his first-team opportunities in the Premier League to be limited this term, with the forward having only started seven times in the top flight due to some injury issues.

However, the attacker has managed to net eight goals in the Premier League and he has also scored four times in the Champions League for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Jota in a Reds shirt this season and feels that the Portugal international deserves to start the forthcoming Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Owen said of Jota: “Stunning. He’s been a stunning arrival really.

“You think back at what might have been had he not got injured for a period of time. If you think about the impact he made straightaway and what he’s done in recent weeks as well.

“It’s quite a staggering impact. It’s looking like a brilliant piece of business from Liverpool to pay all that money for someone so young as well.

“He’s scoring all types of goals as well, with his head, left and right foot. He can play in midfield as an attacking player or play up there instead of someone like Firmino.

“He’s been a brilliant signing and I think someone Liverpool can hang their hat on now for years to come. That trio of players: Salah, Mane and Firmino are all of a certain age where they will – they’ll get four, five, six years out of them – but you have to start thinking about youngsters coming through as well.”

Asked if Jota should start against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, Owen replied: ‘He plays. Definitely. “I think he played before today, if I’m honest.”

Liverpool FC will take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday night.

The Reds will then host Aston Villa in the Premier League next weekend.

