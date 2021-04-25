Paul Merson predicts where Liverpool FC are going to finish this season

Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Reds are looking to end what has been a difficult campaign on a positive note by securing a top-four finish and qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight all season yet they are still in the battle for the Champions League qualification spots.

The Merseyside outfit will be keen to lay the foundations for a successful season next term by securing their spot in the Champions League.

Former Arsenal and England star Merson has been impressed by what he has seen from the Reds in recent weeks and he is tipping them to sneak into the top four before the season is out.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star before Liverpool FC’s clash with Newcastle United on Saturday, Merson said: “Liverpool are looking like a threat again and I think they might just sneak into the top four now.

“They have a nice run of fixtures and the clubs above them are struggling. I think Liverpool are back in it.”

Liverpool FC, who won the title with seven games to spare last term, will take on Manchester United, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Crystal Palace in their final five Premier League games of the season.

