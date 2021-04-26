Michael Owen has claimed that Liverpool FC duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are not “natural finishers”.

Salah scored Liverpool FC’s opening goal in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday but they were pegged back when Joe Willock scored a stoppage-time equaliser for the visitors.

The draw dented Liverpool FC’s hopes of finishing in the top four and securing a place in the Champions League for next season.

Liverpool FC are currently four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with five games left to play this season.

Salah has been in good form in front of goal for the Reds this term, scoring 20 goals and making three assists in 32 Premier League games.

Mane, meanwhile, has netted eight times and made five assists in 30 Premier League outings for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen is a huge admirer of both players but he feels that they do not possess the natural instincts in front of goal that the Reds need.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Owen said: “That’s the problem, Mane, brilliant player, scores lots of goals. Salah, unbelievable player as well, scores lots of goals.

“But they’re not natural finishers, they’re not someone that you can hang your hat on.

“They’ve scored goals consistently because Liverpool have, like today, created so many chances.

“But they’ve been wanting, or the team have been found wanting a lot of the season with missed chances.”

Liverpool FC will take on Manchester United in their next Premier League game on 2 May.

