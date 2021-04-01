Mohamed Salah prefers to keep quiet about his Liverpool FC future

Mohamed Salah has remained coy when quizzed about his Liverpool FC future, insisting that he prefers to keep quiet about his situation.

Salah is widely considered to be one of European football’s top attacking talents and he has been in top form for the Reds in recent seasons.

The Egypt international’s fine form helped Liverpool FC to win their first ever Premier League title last season and he has already scored 17 goals in the top flight this term.

The 28-year-old’s current contract at Anfield is not due to expire until the summer of 2023, but that hasn’t prevented speculation about his future gathering pace in recent weeks.

Liverpool FC have been struggling to find consistent form in the top flight this season and they currently sit outside of the top four in the table.

Salah was quizzed about his plans for the future while on international duty this week, but the forward opted to give nothing away.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca, Salah replied when asked if he would move to a Spanish club in the future: “I hope to be able to play for many more years. Why not? No one knows what’s going to happen in the future, so… maybe one day, yes.

“I hope to be doing the same thing that I’ve been doing in recent years: Winning trophies, scoring goals, helping my team win trophies.

“That’s the most important thing for me.”

When asked if he sees himself leaving Liverpool FC soon, Salah replied: “It’s not up to me. We’ll see what happens but I prefer not to talk about that now.”

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to The Emirates to take on Arsenal.

