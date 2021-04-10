Liverpool FC should consider making a move to sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona this summer, according to John Barnes.

The Reds are likely to be linked with a host of players in the summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp considers adding to his squad after what has been a largely disappointing campaign so far.

Liverpool FC have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this term and currently find themselves outside of the top four.

The Merseyside outfit were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash last week to dent their hopes of winning a major trophy this term.

Dembele, 23, has scored five goals and made two assists in 23 La Liga games for Liverpool FC so far this season.

And former Liverpool FC winger Barnes feels that the France internatonal would be a great signing for the Merseyside outfit this term.

Speaking in an interview with Bonuscodebets.co.uk, as quoted by Metro, Barnes said: “One player that I think could make it at Liverpool is Ousmane Dembele.

“He would fit right into the front three because his directness is perfect for Liverpool’s way of playing. Of all the players linked with Liverpool, he is a player that fans should be excited about.

“If he wants to continue playing at the biggest clubs like Barcelona then Liverpool is the right club for him.

“He’s a player that fits the way Liverpool plays and I think that Liverpool would be interested in that type of player.

“I can’t see a reason for any of the front three to leave because they like it at Liverpool and things are going well.

“I don’t think there’s a reason any of the front three need to feel they have to leave to fulfil their ambitions because they’ve won the league and the Champions League so it’s hard to say what more they want.

“In terms of the potential to be successful, they won’t get it much better anywhere else, it’s just a question of whether they feel they want a new challenge. Some of them are coming up to 28 and 29 and sometimes players move on.”

Liverpool FC will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

